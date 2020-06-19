Raven-Symoné Reveals Secret Marriage To Miranda Maday In Sweet Message

The future we didn’t see ... was Raven-Symoné getting secretly married! On Thursday, the 34-year-old actor shared a snapshot of herself alongside her now-wife, Miranda Maday, captioned: “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!”

Every one of Raven’s fellow “Cheetah Girls” members — Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams — responded to the news with well-wishes. In response to a comment from Bailon, Raven wrote, “thanks boo. Took me forever but I’m in the club now!” The “That’s So Raven” star also posted a snapshot of a house and backyard with a note of thanks to “all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

Seven people — who presumably attended the wedding — were tagged in the post. Maday also shared a series of snapshots on Instagram from the nuptials; one was on a 3-D image of her and Raven embracing, captioned: “8PM ~ my wife for life.”

A few other moments from the day appeared in Maday’s Instagram Story:

Instagram

Instagram