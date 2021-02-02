‘Stand Down Now’: TV Presenter Slams Eddie McGuire’s Reaction To Collingwood Racism Report

Studio 10 Narelda Jacobs delivered a scathing review of Collingwood president Eddie McGuire's response to a report into racism at his club.

Collingwood’s long-serving president McGuire told reporters in a rambling press conference on Monday it was “an historic and proud day” for the club after an independent review found racism had resulted in “profound and enduring harm to First Nations and African players.”

In a 50-minute media conference, that football commentators dubbed a “dumpster fire”, McGuire and senior Collingwood executives said the club would address the report’s recommendations but denied it was a “racist club”. The word sorry was not mentioned throughout the entire conference.

At one point McGuire said: “We do a lot of great things here, and this is great”, referring to the report that was commissioned by the club.

“He was on the defensive, saying that this is our moment of pride for the club, instead of saying the word pride, it’s the club’s shame,” Jacobs said during a segment on ‘Studio 10’ on Tuesday while pointing out McGuire held the press conference at the same time the Western Australia premier gave an update on Perth’s hard lockdown - in an attempt to “bury” the story.

“At no time did he show any understanding of what happened, any genuine effort to rectify what had happened, and this is evident in the fact that Collingwood don’t have any Indigenous players, not one First Nations player in their planning group for 2021.”

Like many media commentators, Jacobs went on to say that McGuire’s time as president is up.

“They missed the mark and Eddie’s time has come,” she said. “He needs to stand down now.”