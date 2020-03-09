Real Elizabeth Warren Pops Up On 'SNL' To Brag About Giving Mike Bloomberg 'A Swirly'

The actual Elizabeth Warren popped up on the cold open of “Saturday Night Live” to give her doppelganger Kate McKinnon a big hug and declare she has no regrets about her now-abandoned bid to be president.

The Massachusetts senator said friends, family and supporters have been “so supportive” — and have been calling up to ask if she was “electable.” Besides, Warren said, she can now rest on her laurels — fondly remembering giving “a swirly” to a billionaire in a debate on live TV — and has the time to prank-call big banks.

Asked who she was going to endorse, Warren joked: “Maybe I’ll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both.” (The Times endorsed Warren and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has also dropped out of the race.)