The deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a country road are not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Press reports have named the men as 32-year-old twin brothers Billy and Joe Smith, who appeared on the Channel 4 TV show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.
Tributes to the pair have been shared on Facebook.
Kent Police said it was called at 11.34am on Saturday after the bodies of two men in their thirties were discovered in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks, Kent.
The force said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and officers are compiling a report for the coroner.
Big Brother star Paddy Doherty posted a tribute on Facebook: “RIP PLEASE PRAY FOR THESE TWO DEAR SOULS God rest them in peace.”
