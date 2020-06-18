Rebel Wilson Insists Royals 'Secretly Loved' Jibes About Princes Harry And Andrew At Baftas

Rebel Wilson has claimed the royal family were actually big fans of her jibes at their expense during this year’s Baftas. The Pitch Perfect star stole the show with her speech in February, poking fun at controversies that had recently hit the royals. Referencing the evening’s venue, the Royal Albert Hall, Rebel remarked: “It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew... Royal Harry... Royal Phillip... this royal palace place.” All this with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the front row, no less.

Rebel Wilson

“Welcome to the Royal Andrew Hall”



NO ONE#BAFTAspic.twitter.com/WF4KG5cWAt — Adam Willis (@adamtwillis) February 2, 2020

However, speaking to The Sun, Rebel has insisted that she has inside knowledge that the royals actually rather enjoyed her jokes. “I did speak to Kate and William’s private secretary after the Baftas and all seemed fine,” she claimed. “I mean, obviously, I’m not a malicious person either. My goal is not to try to take down someone, especially at the Baftas.

“But I’m also very cheeky and I like to just sometimes say stuff.” Rebel also claimed to be “friends with someone in the royal family”, who told her “all the royals have a great sense of humour and they secretly love it”.

zz/KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx Rebel Wilson at the Baftas