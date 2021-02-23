Rebel Wilson Slips Into Skintight Catsuit For Workout With Celebrity Trainer

As she continues sharing her newfound health and fitness journey on Instagram, Rebel Wilson has proved going to the gym is the perfect reason to dress up. The 40-year-old Australian actor, who is currently based in America, shared an Instagram story video in which she prepared for a workout session in a skintight black catsuit. “I just slunk into this little catsuit number because I’m about to do a workout with my US trainer Gunnar Peterson,” the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star said in the clip.

Instagram/rebelwilson Rebel Wilson prepares for a workout session in a black catsuit.

The comedian also posed for a snap with her trainer, in which she layered her look with a yellow mesh hoodie that coincidentally matched some of the workout equipment. “Dressing to match the gym is next level @rebelwilson, just like everything you do!” Gunnar wrote next to the image shared on his Instagram account. The trainer has an impressive portfolio of high-profile clients, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara.

Over the past 12 months, Rebel has focused on a “year of health”, to “get healthy” and reach her goal weight of 75kg. In an emotional hourlong Instagram Live video shared in December, Rebel told fans she had failed to treat herself with “love and respect” in the past but was on her way to developing “self love”. “It’s hard when I talk about the emotional stuff. It’s hard. I can do this,” she said, adding that Hollywood had “in a way typecast” her to stay as “Fat Amy” from the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films.

“I wasn’t valuing myself and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I’m trying to change those patterns. It makes me sad sometimes that I didn’t value myself enough before all of this to get healthy.” While Rebel said wanting to “treat herself with respect” was a big reason for the transformation to her “goal weight”, she also credited the revelation that she’d been “overweight for 20 years” and her desire to freeze her eggs as reasons for her yearlong journey.