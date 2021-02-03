Australian actor and comedian Rebel Wilson appears to have split from boyfriend Jacob Busch. The 40-year-old referred to herself as “single” in an Instagram post Tuesday. “Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” Rebel captioned a photo of herself standing outside her trailer.

SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch attend the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health on September 24 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Sources told Page Six that the couple’s relationship had “just run its course”. Rebel and 29-year-old Jacob began dating before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. The couple made their red carpet debut together at a gala in Monaco last September. Over the past 12 months, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star focused on a “year of health”, to “get healthy” and reach her goal weight of 75kg.

In an emotional hourlong Instagram Live video shared in December, Rebel told fans she had failed to treat herself with “love and respect” in the past but was on her way to developing “self love”. “It’s hard when I talk about the emotional stuff. It’s hard. I can do this,” she said, adding that Hollywood had “in a way typecast” her to stay as “Fat Amy” from the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films.