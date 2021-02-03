Australian actor and comedian Rebel Wilson appears to have split from boyfriend Jacob Busch.
The 40-year-old referred to herself as “single” in an Instagram post Tuesday.
“Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” Rebel captioned a photo of herself standing outside her trailer.
Sources told Page Six that the couple’s relationship had “just run its course”.
Rebel and 29-year-old Jacob began dating before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. The couple made their red carpet debut together at a gala in Monaco last September.
Over the past 12 months, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star focused on a “year of health”, to “get healthy” and reach her goal weight of 75kg.
In an emotional hourlong Instagram Live video shared in December, Rebel told fans she had failed to treat herself with “love and respect” in the past but was on her way to developing “self love”.
“It’s hard when I talk about the emotional stuff. It’s hard. I can do this,” she said, adding that Hollywood had “in a way typecast” her to stay as “Fat Amy” from the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films.
“I wasn’t valuing myself and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I’m trying to change those patterns. It makes me sad sometimes that I didn’t value myself enough before all of this to get healthy.”
While Rebel said wanting to “treat herself with respect” was a big reason for the transformation to her “goal weight”, she also credited the revelation that she’d been “overweight for 20 years” and her desire to freeze her eggs as factors for her yearlong journey.
With additional reporting by Carly Williams.
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.