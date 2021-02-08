When she’s off to the Super Bowl, Australian actor Rebel Wilson travels in style. Over the weekend, the 40-year-old shared photos and videos of her private jet which she transformed into a Super Bowl-themed slumber party ahead of the big National Football League (NFL) game in Tampa, Florida. “Super Bowl Slumber Party!” she captioned one snap in which she posed with her pals and a couple of footballs.

In videos shared on her Instagram story, followers could see the luxurious jet was decorated with green bunting imprinted with numbers. One clip showed the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star being coronavirus-safe by wearing a face shield, while other clips showed her kicking back in her bed enjoying the pre-game celebrations up in the air.

Instagram/rebelwilson Rebel Wilson enjoys a slumber party in a private jet with her friends ahead of the Super Bowl.

Instagram/rebelwilson Rebel Wilson kicks back in her private jet before the 2021 Super Bowl.

Rebel told her fans last week she would be heading to the Super Bowl as a “single” woman, therefore confirming her split from boyfriend, Jacob Busch. “Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” the comedian captioned an Instagram photo of herself standing outside her trailer.

Sources told Page Six that the couple’s relationship had “just run its course”. Rebel and 29-year-old Jacob began dating before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. The couple made their red carpet debut together at a gala in Monaco last September.

SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch attend the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24, 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.