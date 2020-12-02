After reaching her goal weight of 75kg, Rebel Wilson has opened up about the reasons for her “year of health” journey and the strategies she used to “get healthy”.

The Australian actor, 40, was emotional in an hour-long Instagram Live video where she told fans she had failed to treat herself with “love and respect” in the past but was on her way to developing “self love”.

“It’s hard when I talk about the emotional stuff. It’s hard. I can do this,” she said, adding Hollywood had “in a way typecast” her to stay as “Fat Amy” from the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films.

“I wasn’t valuing myself and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I’m trying to change those patterns.

“It makes me sad sometimes that I didn’t value myself enough before all of this to get healthy.”

While Wilson said wanting to “treat herself with respect” was a big reason for losing weight, she also credited the revelation that she’d been “overweight for 20 years” and a desire to freeze her eggs as factors for her year-long journey.

“I was at my skinniest when I had malaria when I almost died,” she said.

“When I came out of hospital everyone was like ‘Wow what did you do?’ I almost died so ...

“I probably haven’t been the weight I am now since like high school, which has been interesting, but for 20 years I have been a bigger person.”

How did Rebel Wilson do it?

Wilson stressed to fans that she is not a medical professional but explained the strategies that worked for her including a detox, a physical program, access to trainers and healthy eating.

Her best go-to workout?

Walking.

“I want you guys to know that the majority of the exercise that I’ve done this year has just been going out for a walk,” she said during the livestream.

“It’s the best way for me and my body type to metabolise fat.

“My biggest tip - get out there and walk.”

Wilson strolls to the Statue of Liberty while she’s in New York, Griffith Park in Los Angeles, and embarks on harbour walks while in her hometown of Sydney. She suggests listening to podcasts or motivational audiobooks while taking in nature.

While she said she is “in a lucky position” to engage professional trainers like Gunnar Peterson in LA and Jono Castano in Australia, Wilson suggests an hour-long walk and even a hike. She joked: “Walking uphill, who would’ve thought that would be a fun activity?”

Wilson spoke about stopping her habit of “emotional eating” and said she has been consuming under 1,500 calories a day.

She said: “Nutritionally, the only thing is I do try to stay under 1,500 calories because of my body type. If want to lose weight in that week, I kind of have to stay under the 1,500 each day.”

She also credited a stay at Austria’s VivaMayr wellness centre with leading her to change her diet and start exercising more.

“I wrote a little letter to myself about how I’m really gonna give it my all this year, and then I did,” she said.

With files from Ash Percival, HuffPost UK.