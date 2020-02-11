Jane Fonda Hits 2020 Oscars In Recycled Gown After Swearing Off Clothing Purchases

Awards season have long been associated with edgy, forward-thinking fashion, but Jane Fonda made a powerful statement by reprising an ensemble from her closet.

The “Grace and Frankie” star turned up at the 2020 Academy Awards Sunday in a red beaded gown by Elie Saab. She’d previously worn the dress six years earlier to the premiere of “Grace of Monaco” at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Fonda, who paired the dress with Pomellato jewelry, also used the night to debut a gray pixie cut, a striking departure from her signature blond locks.