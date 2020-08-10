Reese Witherspoon Started A Meme About 2020 Moods And It's Way Too Real

We were all so clueless in January.

Reese Witherspoon sparked a celebrity social media challenge earlier this week when she posted a mood calendar of how her year’s going so far (and how it’s forecasted to continue).

Using photos of her past on-screen characters, she perfectly captured the living dumpster fire of 2020.

Starting out the year as the bubbly Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, she devolves into the hardy Cheryl Strayed, her character from Wild, for June through September: