Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Daughter Ava's 21st Birthday And The Resemblance Is Genuinely Uncanny

Listen, we totally get it. On a fairly regular basis you’ll come across a headline about a celebrity’s “lookalike” child, and read the full story, only to find there’s actually only a passing resemblance.

And anyway, it’s understandable that parents and their children might look similar, that is quite literally how genetics work. Right?

Well, that being said… we have to talk about Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning star posted a photo with Ava in celebration of her 21st birthday, and we’re genuinely a little bit shook at just how much they look like one another.

Monica Schipper via Getty Images Ava and Reese at the premiere of Big Little Lies

“How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old?” the Legally Blonde actor wrote. “Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman.

“Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much.”

And seriously… see what we mean?

Unsurprisingly, the photo’s comments were full of people commenting on the resemblance, with singer Meghan Trainor writing: “Twins... happy birthday Ava!!!!”

Photographer Brian Bowen Smith – who was worked with Reese in the past – also wrote: “What the twins.”