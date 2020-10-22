A “heart broken” Reese Witherspoon announced Tuesday that her French bulldog Pepper died. The ‘Morning Show’ actor praised the pup’s loyalty and wished her well in “dog heaven.”

“Pepper passed away yesterday,” the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram. “My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe.”