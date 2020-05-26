When style experts predicted the sartorial trends of 2020, they probably didn’t anticipate that the hottest new accessory would be the face mask.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, masks have suddenly become widespread across the US as public health officials recommend people wear one when they leave the house. So naturally, people are tweeting about the highs and lows of facial coverings.
We’ve rounded up 31 funny and relatable tweets about our new mask-wearing reality. Enjoy!
Ripping off your mask when you get back in the car is the new taking off your bra when you get home— Maggie Scott (@maggiescott231) May 10, 2020
An added benefit of wearing a mask is that men on the street no longer tell me to smile— Amanda Duberman (@AmandaDuberman) April 10, 2020
According to my scale my facemask weighs about 7 lbs.— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) May 16, 2020
Shoutout to everybody who already burped into their own face via mask.— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) May 8, 2020
Everyone's ears with their mask on. pic.twitter.com/geWPB4FgP2— Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) May 14, 2020
I’m wearing a bra today but as a face mask— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) March 23, 2020
wearing a face mask means I don't have to smile— bletchley punk is a fullmetal engineer (@alicegoldfuss) April 14, 2020
bless u covid, a true feminist ally
I do NOT expect people to jog with their mask on, just to keep their distance. Can’t have people dropping like flies from their own morning breath.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) May 17, 2020
my ears are currently carrying sunglasses, headphones, and a face mask. ears are a purse— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) May 16, 2020
My fellow bespectacled friends: what’s the hack to stop masks and face coverings from fogging up glasses?— Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) May 15, 2020
Dear diary,— nicole byer (@nicolebyer) May 18, 2020
I wish I was smart enough to realize the worst idea is to carefully apply red lipstick then put on a mask. Not one person saw my lipstick & when I took the mask off I look like I had feverishly blew someone I liked. Which brought up other feelings
Bye 4 now,
Nicole
My god enough with the face mask selfies— KB (@KaraRBrown) April 7, 2020
From now on I’m always going to wear a mask to the grocery store, I prefer a disguise when purchasing obscene amounts of junk food.— Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) May 18, 2020
how will the world see my blush when i have a mask on 😔— conchita (@amorrrcito) May 11, 2020
“I’m not working out with a mask on” is my new favorite excuse for not working out.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) May 16, 2020
Nobody :— 🌹 (@Elay___) May 13, 2020
My mom : “YOU GOT YOUR MASK”
COVID Parenting Tip: Train your children to loudly ask, "Why isn't that person wearing a mask? Are we going to get sick?" when in public.— Conrad Zimmerman (@ConradZimmerman) May 15, 2020
The upside about a face mask is it catches your snot when you're outside and your nose is running because you forgot to take your antihistamine— Diep Tran 🧙🏼♀️ (@diepthought) May 7, 2020
This is interesting— You know how your breath smells like diarrhea when your mask is on? It’s because your breath smells like diarrhea— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 8, 2020
Do you think maskless runners in Manhattan look at toddlers wearing masks and think “Thank you for wearing a mask so I don’t have to”?— Allana Harkin (@AllanaHarkin) May 16, 2020
I keep seeing couples where the woman is wearing a face mask and the man isn't, even in the supermarket. That's all. Thank you for listening to my feminist manifesto.— Sandra Newman (@sannewman) April 14, 2020
me: *putting on mask*— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) May 20, 2020
wife: heading out?
me: changing a diaper
My mom made my dog a mask 🥺💀 pic.twitter.com/Od1cauLRKy— Abby🍉 (@kuwabigaill) May 17, 2020
I just removed my mask to sneeze into my sleeve. Am I doing this right?— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) May 19, 2020
*continues to mouth bad words at people even after mask time is over— Marlantined (@Marlebean) May 20, 2020
A fun thing to do when you’re wearing a face mask in public is talk like Bane— Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) April 4, 2020
When I wear my face mask I like to think I look like a ninja. A tired, stressed, and vacant eyed ninja.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) May 14, 2020
I just find it funny that the same people who refuse to wear masks in public are the same ones who insist we cover our babies with a hot blanket to breast feed.— Sassparilla (@Megatronic13) May 18, 2020
Every time I get pissed about everything happening I make masks.— 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) May 14, 2020
Mailed off my 370th mask today.
I’ve never worn a mask before and it’s becoming comfortable, like a warm blanket of stay the hell away from me.— The Alex Nevil (@TheAlexNevil) May 14, 2020
Idk how Bane does this shit. Just thinking of fighting Batman with a mask on is making me sweat.— Harriet Tubman has left the chat (@Steph_I_Will) May 16, 2020