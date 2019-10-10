33 Relatable Tweets For Men Who Are Going Bald

For many men, getting older means a receding hairline, thinning hair and other forms of hair loss. According to the American Hair Loss Association, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of appreciable hair loss by the age of 35.

As with many common life occurrences, balding is the subject of many jokes, gripes and musings on Twitter. We’ve rounded up 33 tweets about going bald, from men who have been through it (and a few from the women who love them).