Reporter Tweets Perfect Burn After Pompeo’s ‘Second Trump Administration’ Claim

We’d imagine NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly was cackling with delight as she typed out her exceptional 77-word retort to Secretary of State’s Mike Pompeo’s dismissive remark about the results of the US presidential election. On Tuesday, a reporter asked America’s top diplomat if the State Department is prepared to engage with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, and if not, could that pose a threat to national security. In response to the question, Pompeo smirked and said: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

.@SecPompeo: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."



Full video here: https://t.co/6Rou91HQxvpic.twitter.com/MU9Gp2QWnq — CSPAN (@cspan) November 10, 2020

Back in January ― or about a thousand years ago in quarantine time ― NPR reported that Pompeo subjected Kelly to a profanity-laden rant after he abruptly ended an interview with the “All Things Considered” co-host because she pressed him to answer a question about Ukraine and former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. During their intense and private conversation, Kelly said that at one point, Pompeo asked her to find Ukraine on a map, which she did. So, when Pompeo’s remarks about President Donald Trump staying in office ― despite the clear election results ― made headlines on Tuesday, Kelly took to Twitter to deliver one hell of a burn. “Might Pompeo point us to a state on the map where there’s evidence of widespread voter fraud?”

Might Pompeo point us to a state on the map where there's evidence of widespread voter fraud? https://t.co/Hg6hcO8wGO — Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) November 10, 2020

Many Twitter users loved Kelly’s scorching hot slam, and some offered jokes of their own.

This is a thrilling deep cut. — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) November 10, 2020

Oh snap — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) November 10, 2020

911. I'd like to report a murder. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 10, 2020

You’re assuming Pompeo knows where any state is. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 10, 2020