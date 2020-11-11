Reporter Tweets Perfect Burn After Pompeo’s ‘Second Trump Administration’ Claim

We’d imagine NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly was cackling with delight as she typed out her exceptional 77-word retort to Secretary of State’s Mike Pompeo’s dismissive remark about the results of the US presidential election.
On Tuesday, a reporter asked America’s top diplomat if the State Department is prepared to engage with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, and if not, could that pose a threat to national security.
In response to the question, Pompeo smirked and said:
“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”
Back in January ― or about a thousand years ago in quarantine time ― NPR reported that Pompeo subjected Kelly to a profanity-laden rant after he abruptly ended an interview with the “All Things Considered” co-host because she pressed him to answer a question about Ukraine and former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
During their intense and private conversation, Kelly said that at one point, Pompeo asked her to find Ukraine on a map, which she did.
So, when Pompeo’s remarks about President Donald Trump staying in office ― despite the clear election results ― made headlines on Tuesday, Kelly took to Twitter to deliver one hell of a burn.
“Might Pompeo point us to a state on the map where there’s evidence of widespread voter fraud?”
Many Twitter users loved Kelly’s scorching hot slam, and some offered jokes of their own.
Kelly’s snarky callback references the baseless belief that the presidential election was rigged ― an idea that Trump has pushed and many of his supporters have embraced. — This apparently includes Pompeo, unless his remark was a lame attempt at humor.
Though no evidence of widespread voter fraud has emerged, the president and his ilk are on a mission to prove that Democrats somehow stole the election. The Trump team has filed several lawsuits in key swing states to challenge the results, with little success.
