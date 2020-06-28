A reporter who covered President Donald Trump’s controversial and ultimately under-attended indoor campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last Saturday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Paul Monies, a staff reporter for the nonprofit Oklahoma Watch news organiSation, told The Associated Press Friday that he “can’t say definitively” that he contracted the virus at the BOK Center event. “But it’s someone I’ve been in contact with in the last two weeks,” he told AP. “I’m pretty surprised,” Monies wrote on Twitter, noting he was asymptomatic, felt “fine” and had even run five miles that morning. He’d “spent the last few hours calling people I know I’ve been in contact with in the last 14 days,” he added.

Friends, I tested positive for #COVID19. I’m pretty surprised. I have zero symptoms (so far) and I feel fine. In fact, I ran 5 miles this morning. I spent the last few hours calling people I know I’ve been in contact with in the last 14 days. Be safe out there. 😷 https://t.co/oGpKsGs5u0 — Paul Monies (@pmonies) June 26, 2020

Monies said that during his six hours in the 19,000-capacity arena in Tulsa, he wore a mask and mostly adhered to social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, per AP. In a second tweet, Monies said he was “still trying to process the news.” “Fingers crossed I stay symptom-free,” he wrote. “See y’all (in real life, with a mask) in a couple of weeks.”