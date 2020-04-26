Republican Group Asks Americans A Critical Question In Scathing Anti-Trump Ad

Republicans for the Rule of Law, meanwhile, shared a minute-long video of Trump musing during Thursday’s task force briefing about injecting disinfectant to combat the virus. Trump claimed Friday he was being sarcastic. “50,000 people have died. This is our president,” read the text at the start of the clip. It ended with the words: “Unfit. Unwell. Unacceptable.” Check out the ad here:

Both groups have in recent months released multiple spots condemning the president, members of his administration, and other prominent Republicans. The Lincoln Project earlier this week even took the step of endorsing Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. In an ad titled “Ready,” it hailed him as “a bipartisan leader who puts good ideas ahead of party politics” and “the man for this moment.” Check out the ad here: