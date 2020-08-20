Stephanie Keith via Getty Images Anti-Muslim extremist Laura Loomer waits backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019, in Washington. Loomer this week won the Republican nomination for a Florida congressional seat.

An anti-Muslim extremist who once said she didn’t care about the mass murder of Muslims won a Republican congressional primary election in Florida on Tuesday, and received a late-night congratulations from the president.

Laura Loomer, a 27-year-old far-right operative whose bigotry is so vile she’s been kicked off multiple social media platforms, beat out five opponents to capture the GOP nomination for Congress in Florida’s 21st District.

The district includes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and the president took time Tuesday night to send Loomer some words of encouragement.

“Great going Laura,” he tweeted a little before midnight. “You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!”

Loomer will face Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel in the general election in November in a race Loomer is widely expected to lose. Frankel won the heavily Democratic district by 30 percentage points in 2018.

But Loomer’s primary win underscores the degree to which explicit anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t just tolerated in the GOP, but rewarded.

It’s hard to overstate her hatred for Muslims. Loomer — whose long extremist resumé includes stints as a writer and correspondent at far-right operations including The Rebel, Project Veritas and InfoWars — has called Muslims “savages” and described herself as a “#ProudIslamophobe.”

She’s stated that she doesn’t want “another Muslim entering this country EVER AGAIN!”

Last year she called on her 112,000 Instagram followers (she’s since been kicked off the platform) to “rise up” against Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), whom she falsely accused of being a terrorist who was “pushing for another 9/11.”

“Islam is a cancer on humanity and Muslims should not be allowed to seek positions of political office in this country,” Loomer wrote in another Instagram post about Omar.

The next month on Telegram, Loomer demonstrated her utter disregard for Muslim lives.