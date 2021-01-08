Senator James Inhofe said he’d “never seen” Vice President Mike Pence as angry as he was at President Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president blasted him repeatedly for declining to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Inhofe, Oklahoma’s senior senator, said he’s spent more than five decades in politics and has “known Mike Pence forever.” But he told the Tulsa World on Wednesday night that he’d “never seen Pence as angry as he was today.”

“I had a long conversation with him,” Inhofe told the paper. “He said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for’ Trump.”

During a Washington rally earlier on Wednesday, Trump told the crowd: “Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and the good of our country and if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you, I will tell you right now.”