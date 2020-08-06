Republican Military Veterans Turn On Trump In New Attack Ad Airing On Fox News

These Republican veterans say they’re done with Trump ― and they’re planning to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in the new spot from Republican Voters Against Trump :

But it’s not a celebration of US President Donald Trump ’s nomination.

A new attack ad featuring Republicans who’ve served in the military will air on Fox News in the swing states during the Republican National Convention later this month.

Republican Voters Against Trump, which highlights the voices of everyday members of the party who are disaffected with the president, says the spot will air on Fox News during the convention in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona and Florida.

Trump won all of those states in 2016, which combine for 85 electoral votes, but Biden has an edge in all five according to the latest polling averages.

The new ad will also run digitally in the battleground states.

Republican Voters Against Trump is one of several anti-Trump groups hitting the president from the right.

The Lincoln Project has been running its own anti-Trump attack ads, while former members of the administration of President George W. Bush have also formed a group in support of Biden.

However, it’s not yet clear if these efforts will move voters.