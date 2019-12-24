Ricky Gervais Blasted For 'Transphobic' Defense Of J.K. Rowling Amid Controversy

Ricky Gervais may have intended for his take on J.K. Rowling’s recent headline-making controversy to be read in jest, but not everyone is laughing.

Rowling last week angered fans when she pledged her support for Maya Forstater, a British woman who lost her job after she used discriminatory language against transgender people on social media.

The “Harry Potter” author’s comments were quickly denounced by celebrities and LGBTQ advocacy groups alike.

Gervais, however, took a different stance. On Friday, he replied to a satirical Dec. 19 article about the controversy written by Jarvis Dupont, a writer who is known to mock PC, or “politically correct,” culture.