Ricky Martin Is Expecting His 4th Child With Husband Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin is about to expand his brood once again.

The Latin pop superstar announced over the weekend that he and his husband Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child. Martin revealed the news Saturday during an emotional speech at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, where he was honored with the National Visibility Award for his LGBTQ advocacy work.

“My family’s here,” Martin said. “Jwan, I don’t see you, but my husband, Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here. I love you with all my heart ― you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing.”

After a shoutout to his 8-month-old daughter, Lucia, who wasn’t at the dinner, Martin added: “By the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant.”