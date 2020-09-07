Rihanna 'Healing Quickly' After Bruising Face In Electric Scooter Accident

Rihanna is “completely fine” after sparking concern among fans over photographs of the singer with multiple bruises on her face.

The Fenty mogul was spotted with a black eye on Friday while exiting a Santa Monica, California, restaurant in photos obtained by TMZ. Her representatives have since confirmed that she was recently involved in an electric scooter accident.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” her rep told People. “Luckily there were no major injuries, and she is healing quickly.”

The photos of Rihanna made the internet rounds just days after a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey about ex-boyfriend Chris Brown resurfaced online as if it were new. Brown pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting the singer in an attack on Grammy night in 2009.

Rihanna is the latest celebrity in recent weeks to suffer injuries while using an electric vehicle.

“The X Factor” judge Simon Cowell was hospitalised after breaking his back when he fell off an e-bike while testing it at home. He underwent surgery and is on the mend. Kelly Clarkson has since stepped in as a replacement guest judge on the reality competition series.

In July, Rihanna put her face front and center to launch her gender-neutral skin care line, Fenty Skin, as she continues to grow her multimillion-dollar beauty empire. Last month, she gave fans a peek at her morning skin routine in a tutorial video showcasing a slew of her new products.

Rihanna is also gearing up for the release of her Amazon film documenting the past four years of her life, director Peter Berg recently revealed, teasing that the project is set to arrive sometime next year.

“It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her,” Berg recently told Collider.