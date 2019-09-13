Rihanna Says, 'Gosh I Love Lizzo,' Wants To Collaborate With The Singer

Rihanna would love to collaborate with Lizzo ― cuz she loves her.

The music and fashion icon gushed over Lizzo at her Savage X Fenty show Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for New York Fashion Week.

“Gosh I love Lizzo. She’s so badass,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight.

When asked about any potential future collaboration with the “Cuz I Love You” singer, Rihanna didn’t hesitate to share her excitement at the idea.

“I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, Lizzo is so badass and she’s everything that Savage stands for: A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape ― your attitude is what makes you savage.”

The feelings of admiration are clearly mutual.