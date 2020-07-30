Riley Keough Honours Late Brother Benjamin Keough With Tattoo Tribute

Riley Keough shared photographs and videos of memories with Benjamin Keough with fans this week, even showing off some new ink she got in memoriam of her late brother.

The 31-year-old daughter of Lisa Marie Presley has shared a handful of snapshots and clips on her Instagram Story in the wake of her 27-year-old brother’s death, even creating a highlight on her Instagram page that’s solely dedicated to him. Benjamin Keough appeared to have died by suicide earlier this month.

On her Story on Tuesday night, Riley flashed a fresh cursive writing tattoo of her brother’s name “Benjamin Storm.”