Rioters Breach Nancy Pelosi's Offices, Put Feet On Desks, Leave Menacing Note

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images A pro-Trump rioter puts his feet up in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices. The desk reportedly belongs to her assistant.

Supporters of President Donald Trump breached the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday after violently storming the Capitol building and clashing with police.

One man posed for a photo with his feet on a desk. Another image shows a threatening note written on a manila folder that reads, “We will not back down.”

According to The New York Times, a number of rioters entered the top Democrat’s suite of offices, flipping over tables and pulling photos from walls.

Outside the Capitol, protesters were seen with a sign reading “Pelosi is Satan.”