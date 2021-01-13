Pony up people, because this is one Harry hairy situation.

Rob Lowe appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Monday night with a tale about his relatively new neighbour, Prince Harry, who lives in his Montecito community in Santa Barbara, California.

“I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago,” the actor told Corden during the show. “He lives about a mile from me. Um, he’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.”

The “Parks and Recreation” actor then added, “I may have a scoop” — and reported that the Duke of Sussex seemed to be sporting a new hairdo.

“It was very, very quick — don’t totally quote me on it — but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail,” Lowe told Corden. “I’m just saying. It looked to me ― as a casual observer ― that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail.”