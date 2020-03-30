Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field has shared a video of the moment the singer was reunited with two of his children after being in quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis. The Angels singer has spent the last three weeks away from his family as a precaution after returning from Australia.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the couple’s seven-year-old daughter Theodora and son Charlie, five, can be seen waiting on the pavement as mum Ayda asks them “Who’s coming up the driveway?”. As Robbie appears, both children run up ro greet him, as Theodora tells him “Daddy, I’ve missed you so much”.

Naaawwwwww. Ayda captioned her post: “@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks…REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx.” Robbie and Ayda are also parents to daughter Colette (Coco), one, and son Beau, who arrived in February.

zz/KGC-143/STAR MAX/IPx Ayda Field and Robbie Williams