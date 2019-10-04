Robert De Niro Accused Of Gender Discrimination By Ex-Employee

Oscar-winning actor Robert DeNiro has been accused of gender discrimination and fostering an abusive working environment for women in a $12 million law suit filed by an ex-employee, Graham Chase Robinson.

Among other things, De Niro purportedly used sexist language, calling female employees “c**s” and “bitches,” and referred to Robinson, who was his executive assistant, as his “office wife.”

“Robert De Niro is someone who has clung to old mores,” the lawsuit reads. “He does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals. He does not care that gender discrimination in the workplace violates the law. Ms. Robinson is a casualty of this attitude.”