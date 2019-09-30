Robert De Niro Doubles Down On 'F**k Trump' Speech, Hits Back At Critics

Robert De Niro’s uncensored digs at President Donald Trump are not going anywhere soon.

The “Goodfellas” actor delivered some choice words for Trump supporters who don’t like his rhetoric when asked on Sunday about his expletive-laced speech about the president at the 2018 Tony Awards.

“Folks on Fox [News] come after you, I remember the Tonys when you came up there and cursed,” CNN’s Brian Stelter said, prompting De Niro to double down on his unfiltered language.

“Fuck ’em. Fuck ’em,” said De Niro.