Robert Downey Jr Tries To Outdo Chris Evans' Gift To 6-Year-Old Hero

We love this 3,000.

Add Robert Downey Jr to the list of Avengers assembling in honour of real-life hero, 6-year-old Bridger Walker, who saved his sister from an attacking dog earlier this month.

Chris Evans sent Bridger a message on Wednesday, promising to send an authentic Captain America shield. And now, in true Iron Man fashion, Downey Jr is trying to outdo Cap.

“Bridger, you’re a rock star,” Downey Jr. says in a video posted on Friday by Bridger’s aunt Nicole Walker. “My name’s Robert Downey Jr I played Tony, which makes me an old friend of Cap’s. I hear he sent a shield your way. I’m gonna do one better, you call me on your next birthday. I got something special for you.”

He added: “By the way, that’s a promise. A promise beats a shield.”