Steve Irwin's Son Looks Exactly Like Him In This Pic, And It's Blowing Fans' Minds

Robert Irwin is carrying on his late father Steve Irwin’s legacy.

The 16-year-old Australia Zoo wildlife conservationist and TV personality had many fans doing a double-take this week with his latest Instagram photo.

“Omg you look just like your dad in this picture! I grew up watching him and he helped me to love animals even if they weren’t fuzzy,” one person wrote.

“I had to do a double-take I thought this was an old picture of your dad for a minute. You look so much like him. I know he is so proud of you, the rest of the world sure is!” said another.

Other fans commented that “your father lives on in you” and that the younger Irwin had inherited “so many traits” from his father.