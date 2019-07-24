Robert Mueller will testify before the House judiciary committee and House intelligence committee in an open session, marking the first time the special counsel will publicly answer questions about his report on the Trump-Russia investigation.

Mueller is set to appear before both committees in separate but back-to-back hearings on 17 July, according to Representatives Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff, who chair the judiciary and intelligence committees, respectively.

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the special counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” Nadler and Schiff said in a joint statement. “We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans.”