The “Good Morning America” family is grieving the loss of one of their own.

Network hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan gave emotional tributes to Tony Greer, a “talented” studio camera operator who passed away from complications due to coronavirus.

“We know coronavirus has affected so many of you and it has claimed one of our family members too,” Roberts said on “GMA” Wednesday.

“He was such a bright light, working in our studio for more than six years. And you could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit, you could feel it from a mile away. We loved Tony.”

She highlighted Greer’s love of his family, his “beloved” mother Fanny, sister Janet, brother Kevin, nieces and nephews and longtime girlfriend Robin.