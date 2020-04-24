Rolling Stones Release Song That May Become Anthem Of Self-Isolation

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times.

The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven “Living in a Ghost Town” on Thursday.

“I’m a ghost/ Living in a ghost town/ You can look for me/ But I can’t be found,” sings frontman Mick Jagger, who wrote it with guitarist Keith Richards.

The band explained that the song was one they were working on before the global lockdown and they decided to revisit it in isolation, thinking it “would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now.”