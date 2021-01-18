Romeo Beckham Is The Spit Of His Mum Victoria And Dad David On First Ever Magazine Cover

Romeo Beckham has showed off the results of his biggest fashion photo-shoot to date, after landing the cover of L’Uomo Vogue.

The 18-year-old unveiled the cover on Instagram on Monday afternoon, writing: “Excited to share my first cover shoot for @luomovogue”

In the cover photo, Romeo is seen posing in an oversized green cardigan and some chunky Prada boots.

He also shared a number of other pictures from the shoot, which were taken by photography duo Mert & Marcus.

In one photo, Romeo is seen in a bright blue vest top which has been pulled up over his stomach, while another is a close-up in black and white.

Photographer Mert Alas also posted behind-the-scenes teaser clips on his own Instagram, in which the teenager is seen submerged in water:

Romeo’s mum, former Spice Girls singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, has already voiced her joy about the photo-shoot, sharing the cover on Instagram with the message: “Proud of you @RomeoBeckham”

Similarly, dad David wrote: “So proud of you @romeobeckham… What an incredible first cover for @LuomoVogue”

While this marks Romeo’s first magazine cover, Victoria and David’s son has had a long time to get comfortable in front of the camera, previously appearing in Burberry’s Christmas campaign when he was just 12 years old.

Romeo celebrated his 18th birthday in September last year, with both of his parents delving deep into the family album in honour of his big day, and sharing some candid snaps on social media.