RNC Chair Ridiculed For Criticising Joe Biden's Coronavirus Response

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel faced ridicule on Sunday after she attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for what she called his “disastrous record responding to the coronavirus.”

Unlike the leader of McDaniels’ party, the former vice president has not been in office during the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 190,000 people and infected more than 6.5 million in the US.

“Joe Biden can’t run from his disastrous record responding to the coronavirus,” McDaniel tweeted. “The truth hurts, Joe!”

She shared a clip from an ABC “This Week” segment earlier in the day. Host George Stephanopoulos had pressed Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders about the presidential candidate’s comments on the outbreak during its early stages.

He said Biden highlighted the need for a plan of attack but did not explicitly call for social distancing, travel bans or wearing masks.

“In January and February, Joe Biden was not being briefed by national security experts who warned him how deadly the virus was,” Sanders replied.

In the rest of her response, which was cut out in the clip McDaniels shared, Sanders continued: “In January and February, Joe Biden did not have the knowledge that President Trump did. But I will tell you, that if Joe Biden were president ... he would have taken proper precautions. He would have warned the American people.”