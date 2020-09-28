Game Of Thrones Stars Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Expecting Their First Child

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Game Of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple met on the set of the hit fantasy show – where Rose played Ygritte for three series, and Kit portrayed Jon Snow – and got together in 2012.

Since then, they have kept a low profile when it comes to their relationship, with Rose choosing to reveal she’s expecting in an understated way, in a photo-shoot with Make magazine, in which her pregnancy bump is visible.

The magazine’s fashion editor Ursula Lake shared one such picture on Instagram, writing: “So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of Make magazine out now!

“A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!”