Rose McGowan has hailed the Harvey Weinstein verdict as “a huge step forward in collective healing”.
The actress was among the first high-profile names to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, and spoke out shortly after it was confirmed the former film producer had been found guilty of first degree sexual assault and third degree rape.
Responding to the news, Rose said: “Today is a powerful day, and a huge step forward in collective healing.
“20 years ago I decided to come after Weinstein because I’d heard about him doing this to someone else, and then I heard him doing it to someone else, and someone else.”
She continued: “Every one of us who has come forward, we have a name, we have a history, we have a life, we are more than Weinstein. But today, because of the brave women, who bared their deepest hurt for the world to see, he’s in Rikers Island.
“For once he won’t be sitting comfortably. For once he will know what it’s like to have power wrapped around his neck. Today is not a referendum on #MeToo, this is taking out the trash.”
On Monday, Weinstein was found guilty of the third degree rape of Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actor, and the first degree sexual assault of Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi.
The New York jury acquitted Weinstein on two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carried a potential life sentence, and first degree rape of Mann. They took five days to reach a verdict.
He is now facing up to 25 years in prison, and is being held in custody until his sentencing.
More than 80 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual abuse since October 2017, but statutes of limitations and other factors prevented the vast majority from pursuing legal action.
Several of his accusers have spoken out since he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, including actresses Ashley Judd and Lysette Anthony.
Lysette said: “This is the day that truth has won. This is a momentous day and this is the day that hiding behind vicious, petty, transactional defence was slaughtered.
“That’s what we did and I am very proud to be part with you all.”
Weinstein is also facing charges in Los Angeles.
- Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
- Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898