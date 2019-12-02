Roseanne Barr, Booted Off TV For Racist Tweet, Tapped For Trumpettes' Gala At Mar-a-Lago

Controversial comedian Roseanne Barr — whose rebooted “Roseanne” TV series was cancelled after a racist attack on Twitter — is joining the lineup at an upcoming Trumpettes USA fete at Mar-a-Lago, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Barr will be a featured speaker at Donald Trump’s golf resort for the gala, which begins Feb. 1 and is organized by the president’s female supporters. The event is already sold out, the group noted on its Facebook page with a link to the newspaper story announcing Barr’s appearance. Donald Trump Jr. is also scheduled to attend. (Everyone attendee will receive a copy of his book.)

Trumpettes founder Toni Holt Kramer told The Palm Beach Post she was “thrilled” to have Barr. The Trumpettes are also expecting the president to be at his club that weekend.

“Roseanne is a really loyal Trump supporter. If there was ever anybody who really put their mouth on the line and said how much she loves the president, she is one of them,” Holt Kramer told the newspaper.

Barr’s series was cancelled by ABC last year after she attacked former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett on Twitter.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted, referring to Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran to American parents.

Barr later apologized and deleted the tweet, blaming it on a prescription drug she had taken. “It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting,” Barr tweeted at the time. “I went too far and do not want it defended. It was egregious [and] indefensible.”