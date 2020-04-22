Rosie O'Donnell Furthers Trump Feud With November Prediction

Rosie O’Donnell and President Donald Trump have insulted each other for years. He’s called her a “loser” and a “pig,” among other things. She’s called him “dumb” and a “con man.”

But on Monday, O’Donnell zinged him by playing political prognosticator.

A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll had presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead of Trump 49 to 42% in the race for president. The New York Times noted the battle is probably tighter when battleground states and registered voters versus likely voters are taken into account.