Rosie O’Donnell was willing to let bygones be bygones in her long feud with US President Donald Trump ― well, at least with one of his associates.

The comedian told “Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Wednesday that she’d visited former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen in prison before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the US. She said Cohen was contrite about his crimes ― and apologised for his role in Trump’s treatment of her.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and violating campaign finance law by funnelling hush money to women who allegedly had trysts with Trump.