This Is Roxy Jacenko Recovering After The Poo Jogger Ordeal

It’s been quite a week for Sydney publicist Roxy Jacenko after she shared CCTV footage of a woman defecating outside her Paddington Sweaty Betty PR office during her morning jogs. The 39-year-old media personality has since made headlines, done TV appearances and sparked social media debate as the hunt for the ‘poo jogger’ continues. Now the I Am Roxy star has alleviated the stress of the ordeal by indulging in one of her favourite past times, retail therapy.

The mother-of-two splurged on a shiny pair of $1100 pink Rochas heels. “After today’s commotion I needed something to smile about! How cute are these newbies from @cosmopolitan_shoes,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. Speaking to HuffPost Australia, Roxy said shopping was a hilariously comforting way to overcome the events of the past few days. “I needed something to add some humour to an otherwise pretty grim discovery. Nothing like some retail therapy!” she said.

Don Arnold via Getty Images It’s been quite a week for Sydney publicist Roxy Jacenko after she shared CCTV footage of a woman defecating outside her Paddington Sweaty Betty PR office during her morning jogs.

On Monday Roxy shared CCTV footage of a woman defecating outside her office and informed her Instagram followers that “this isn’t the first visit by the said female jogger” in the video. She called for anyone who could identify the woman to come forward with information. In the now-deleted videos, the woman was seen squatting in between two parked cars on Monday, as well as Thursday last week. NSW Police has confirmed it is investigating the matter. “The neighbours and local business owners are most upset, to think that someone nimble could be doing this who has a choice is too much to stomach,” Roxy told HuffPost Australia on Tuesday. “We aren’t talking about a one off, a homeless person without facilities, this is a woman who is well manicured, fit and gets a rush pooping in public.”

Instagram/Roxy Jacenko In one clip the blonde woman was seen squatting in between two parked cars on Watson Street in the inner-eastern Sydney suburb, Paddington.