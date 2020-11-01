Christmas is going to look different for all of us this year, including the Royal Family, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In previous years, senior royals came together to celebrate Christmas Day at a service at St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, UK.

In photos: How the Royal Family celebrated Christmas in the past.

Aside from attending church, royals typically do charity work during the holidays. Last year, Prince Harry dressed up as Santa as part of a special message for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for children who have lost their parents in the military.

And the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George baked Christmas treats for the Royal British Legion.

But with COVID-19 cases rising in the UK and around the world, the pandemic may put a damper on the royals’ Christmas schedules. Watch the video above to find out which of their holiday plans are up in air.