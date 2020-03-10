Royal Fans Can't Stop Analysing This Video Of Harry, Meghan, William And Kate

Here come the hot takes.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited Monday with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family for Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
This marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first public appearance with the rest of the royals in many months, as the two did not attend Christmas at Sandringham this year, when we normally would’ve seen them all together.
The service was a bit different this year, as the Cambridges and Sussexes were not a part of the royal procession with the queen, and were instead led to their seats before the service.
Harry and Meghan were seated alongside Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, one row behind Kate and William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. When the Cambridges got to their seats, Harry said hello while Meghan said hello and waved.
In video that captured the moment, it looks like the Cambridges rebuffed the Sussexes’ greetings:
On Twitter, royal fans were divided over who snubbed whom and who was in the right.
Many thought that Kate ignored both of the Sussexes and that William only acknowledged Meghan while ignoring his brother. Others thought that Kate said hi to Meghan and also greeted Edward and Sophie.
Last year, the focus was also on the greetings between Meghan and Kate, as the two had a major PDA moment.
The Duchess of Cambridge gave Meghan a kiss on both cheeks, an “unusual public gesture” for the future queen that was intentional and a means to put an end to feud rumors, Vanity Fair said at the time.
Harry later spoke about his relationship with his brother in October, acknowledging that the two have “good days and bad days.”
“We are brothers. We will always be brothers,” the prince said during the ITV documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.”
“We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me,” he said. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”
Shortly after the documentary aired, the royals took a six-week sabbatical from royal duties. When they returned from spending the holidays with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, the couple announced on Jan. 8 their decision to step back as working members of the royal family.
Harry and Meghan’s royal duties will officially draw to a close on March 31.
