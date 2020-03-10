Royal Fans Can't Stop Analysing This Video Of Harry, Meghan, William And Kate

Here come the hot takes. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited Monday with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family for Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday. This marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first public appearance with the rest of the royals in many months, as the two did not attend Christmas at Sandringham this year, when we normally would’ve seen them all together.

The service was a bit different this year, as the Cambridges and Sussexes were not a part of the royal procession with the queen, and were instead led to their seats before the service. Harry and Meghan were seated alongside Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, one row behind Kate and William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. When the Cambridges got to their seats, Harry said hello while Meghan said hello and waved. In video that captured the moment, it looks like the Cambridges rebuffed the Sussexes’ greetings:

The Duchess of Sussex waves to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive at the #CommonwealthDay Service pic.twitter.com/G5S4382d0w — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) March 9, 2020

On Twitter, royal fans were divided over who snubbed whom and who was in the right. Many thought that Kate ignored both of the Sussexes and that William only acknowledged Meghan while ignoring his brother. Others thought that Kate said hi to Meghan and also greeted Edward and Sophie.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William and Prince Edward appear to exchange greetings.

PHIL HARRIS via Getty Images Harry and Meghan sit next to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who appear to converse with William and Kate.

PHIL HARRIS via Getty Images The Cambridges and Sussexes in their seats at Commonwealth Day services.

Last year, the focus was also on the greetings between Meghan and Kate, as the two had a major PDA moment. The Duchess of Cambridge gave Meghan a kiss on both cheeks, an “unusual public gesture” for the future queen that was intentional and a means to put an end to feud rumors, Vanity Fair said at the time.

RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge (foreground) and Duchess of Sussex greet each other as they attend the Commonwealth Service with other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019.

RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images The two women embracing.