Royana Black, who had the title role on the 1988 CBS sitcom “Raising Miranda,” died earlier this month in Los Angeles of acute myeloid leukemia, according to her obituary. She was 47.

Black grew up in New York state and, at age 10, she played Laurie, the cousin of main character Eugene, in Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs” on Broadway, Deadline noted.

A few years later she landed the teen daughter role of Miranda Marshak on “Raising Miranda,” in which her character and on-screen father (James Naughton) learn to cope after her mother leaves them.