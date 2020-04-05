See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Police have confirmed a criminal investigation will be launched after nearly a third of Australia’s coronavirus-related deaths have been attributed to Carnival Corp’s Ruby Princess cruise ship. On March 19 the ship was allowed to disembark 2700 passengers in Sydney when many passengers had flu-like symptoms. So far over 600 of those people have tested positive for COVID-19.

“There are 10 deaths relating from the Ruby,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said in a press conference on Sunday. “That’s a significant amount of deaths for one incident.” Since the press conference, another death has been recorded, bringing the Ruby Princess-related Covid-19 death toll to 11.

James D. Morgan via Getty Images The Ruby Princess cruise ship departs the Overseas Passenger terminal in Circular Quay on March 19, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.