Batwoman Comes Out As A Lesbian In Historic 'Batwoman' Episode

This superhero is now totally out.

Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, revealed to Gotham City that she’s a lesbian in Sunday’s episode of the CW series “Batwoman.”

In the midseason premiere ― titled “How Queer Everything Is Today!” ― Batwoman weighs whether to divulge her sexuality because doing so might give away her true identity as Kate Kane. She ultimately decides to come out publicly after meeting a queer teen whose parents don’t accept her sexual identity. Batwoman concludes that being an LGBTQ crime-fighter could have a positive influence on many people.

The news was revealed on the show in a CatCo magazine interview written by Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Deadline reported.