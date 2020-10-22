Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat 2' Appearance Arouses Interest Of Twitter Users

Rudy Giuliani’s appearance in ’Borat 2′ is arousing a lot of interest on Twitter.

In one scene of the film, which officially premieres Friday on Amazon Prime, the former New York City mayor is seen touching himself in the presence of a woman who’s posing as a conservative reporter.

The woman is Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, 24, who in the movie portrays Borat’s teenage daughter.

The scene ends when star Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Borat, bursts into the room and says, “She’s 15, she’s too old for you!”

Yes, we know: Pictures or it didn’t happen.